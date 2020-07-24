1/1
Audrey Knisley
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Knisley

4/4/1937 - 7/22/2020

Audrey Knisley, 83, of Pittsboro, NC, went to be with God on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

A native of Cecil County, Maryland, Audrey was born April 4, 1937 to the late Etta Johnson and Clyde VanDyke. She had a strong faith in God and loved Bible study and Christian fellowship. Audrey enjoyed traveling and particularly enjoyed her trips to the Holy Land and Oberammergau, Germany for the once a decade production of the Passion Play. Her last trip was a mother-daughter trip to Disney World where they pretended every day was her birthday.

Audrey was the beloved wife of the late Ronald Knisley, and loving mother to her daughters, Diane Hain, and Linda Jaeger. She is survived by her daughters; her sister, Janette Underwood; her grandchildren, Jessica Coyle, and Chris Coyle; and her great-grandson, Aiden Coyle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation at https://www.arthritis.org/donate

Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com

Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Knisley family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 24 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved