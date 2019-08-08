Home

Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
(301) 948-3500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
1920 - 2019
Audrey C. Kettenbach Russell, 98, passed away on August 6, 2019 at Buckinghams Choice Assisted Living in Adamstown, MD, where she resided for 19 years. Daughter of the late Carl and Osie Butler Kettenbach. Wife of the late Harold Russell. Survived by her daughter, Carolyn Lindgren (Bradley) of Mt. Airy, MD, as well as her two grandsons, Brett Lindgren (Uyen) of Los Angeles, CA and Chad Lindgren (Wendy) of Berwyn, PA. Also survived by four great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 10am to 11am at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where a funeral service will be held at 11am. Interment will follow at Parklawn Cemetery in Rockville, MD. Donations may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St. #200, Frederick, MD 21701 http://www.fchs.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
