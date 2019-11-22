|
Audrey Madeline Sparkman, age 82, of Woodsboro, Maryland, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born August 20, 1937, in New Windsor, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Myrtle Runkles Naill. She was the wife of the late Wayland Sparkman, who predeceased her in 2009.
Audrey was a member of the Grace Rocky Hill Lutheran Church, Woodsboro. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed going to yard sales and auctions, hanging out with the girls at McDonalds, and listening to bluegrass music. Above all she treasured time spent with her family and friends.
Surviving are daughters, Wanda Smith and husband Roy of Woodsboro, Lorena Sanbower and husband Charlie of Hagerstown; son Dennis Sparkman of Sabillasville; grandchildren, Amber Long, Justin and Kelsey Smith, Bradley Sparkman and wife Heather, Tiffany Sparkman, and Wendy Sanbower; great-grandchildren, Blake Hurst, Hailey Crawford, Abbey and Emma Sparkman, Gage and Ryder Stine, Zanyiah, Akierrah, Makiah, and Charleigh Sanbower; sisters, Shirley Barnard, Hilda Hane, and Joan Shafer; brothers, Bernard and Ernest "Butchie" Naill and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by siblings, Margaret and Tommy Naill.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 South Main Street, Woodsboro, on Monday, November 25 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday one hour before service time at the church.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Rocky Hill Lutheran Church, 10825 Coppermine Road, Woodsboro (21798) Rev. Gordon Narvesen and Seminarian Ron Brown will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Rocky Hill Church, c/o Glenda Brown at the address above.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019