Mr. August Joseph "Bud" Corazza, 80, of Clarksburg, MD passed away on June 29, 2019 at Casey House Hospice after a long battle with cancer. He was the husband of Jean (Cawley) Corazza, whom he married on November 7, 1959.



Born March 31, 1939 in Hazelton, PA, Bud was the son of the late August F. and Helen Corazza. He enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly after graduating high school, and was stationed in West Germany as an electrical mechanic with 1st Missile Battalion, 67th Artillery. After his military service, Bud went to work for IBM as a computer programmer, and stayed with IBM for his entire career. He was on the space project team in Huntsville, AL that helped to put the first man on the moon. After retirement from IBM he taught computer classes at FCC in Frederick and Montgomery College in Rockville. Bud was very active with the Isaak Walton League of America, Rockville Chapter and was a life member of the Montgomery County Agricultural Center. He was a 4-H volunteer for many years.



In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Corazza is survived by five children, Susan Thibodeau & husband Timothy, Robert Corazza & wife Carolyn, Barbara Hegner, Ruth Coe & fiance Daniel Mintmier, Jr. and Jonathan Corazza; grandchildren, Barbara Shepard & husband Edward, Matthew Thibodeau, Jessica Corazza, Ayana and Qwornell Coe; a special brother-in-law, Jay Cawley & wife Elaine; God-daughter Angela Mandak; and many nieces and nephews.



At the request of the family, services and interment will be private. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Care Wear Volunteers, Inc. (www.carewear.org) or Casey House (www.montgomeryhospice.org) Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 30 to July 3, 2019