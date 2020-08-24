August "Gus" Louis Lukow Jr. died on August 18, 2020, in Frederick, MD, at the age of 66 after an eighteen-month battle with cancer. He leaves behind his wife, Janet Lynne Lukow (nee Lupkes); his daughter and son-in-law, Robyn Anne and Michael John Monaco; and his beloved grandson, Thomas Michael Monaco of Frederick, MD.



Gus was born on April 23, 1954, in Chicago, IL, to father August Lewis Lukow and mother Virginia Francis Donoho, who predeceased him. He grew up in Berwyn, IL, and shared a loving and happy childhood with his younger brother, Robert James Lukow.



Gus met the love of his life, Janet Lynne Lupkes, in the registration line at Hope College in Holland, MI. They were married on May 15, 1976. Shortly after graduation, they moved to Jenison, MI, and he began teaching in Byron Center, MI. They became parents in 1981 when their daughter Robyn Anne was born.



Gus earned Master's degrees in Chemistry and educational leadership, and subsequently pursued a career as an educator teaching and administrating in several Michigan schools, including Byron Center High School, Newhall Middle School, Aquinas College, and West Ottawa High School. His passion for teaching shone especially bright in working with his advance placement Chemistry and Physics students, as well as in coaching the West Ottawa Science Olympiad team. After retiring and moving to Maryland, Gus became an adjunct Chemistry professor at Frederick Community College. He was valued as a mentor and engaging teacher, often sharing his passion for science with his students on his own time.



Gus was known for his love of sailing and traveling, as well as for his artistry in pottery and watercolor. He served as treasurer and secretary of the Catoctin Club of Frederick, MD, alongside his best friend and the club's president, Jimmy Wheat. Together, they organized many celebrated events and dinners with its treasured members.



As a dedicated grandfather, Gus spent some of the most cherished years of his life caring for his grandson, Tommy. He loved their conversations, travels, and writing books together.



Gus is survived by his wife, Janet Lukow, daughter and son-in-law, Robyn and Michael Monaco, grandson Thomas Monaco, all of Frederick, MD; his brother, Robert James Lukow and wife Noreen and children Amber Rochelle and Robert, Jr. of Palm Bay, FL; and loving cousin Ruth Ann Ragland and husband Mack of Longwood, FL, and their children Brett & Lisa Ragland, FL; Derrick & Valerie Ragland, TX; and Tracie & Mark Hagman, FL. His Lupkes in-laws, Gladys Lupkes, Randall & Debra Eisenbeisz, all of SD; Richard & Lisa Lupkes, FL; and Sandra & Todd LaBaugh, CO.



At Gus's request, his body will be donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board for the advancement of Science. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a future date, post-pandemic, and will welcome family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the American Red Cross.



