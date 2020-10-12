Austin C. Stup, Jr. age 77, of Middletown, MD, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Diane Knott Stup, whom he married on July 12th, 1991.
Born April 7, 1943, in Urbana, he was the son of the late Austin C. Stup, Sr and Eleanor Shelhorse Stup; he was the youngest of four children. Austin was a 1961 graduate of Frederick High School, and graduated in 1989 with a BA degree from Hood College, Frederick MD.
Austin has two children, Austin (Neil) Stup III and his wife Erin, and James (Jamie) Stup and his wife Gretchen, both of New Market, MD, and his sister Joanne and her husband Gregory LaCoste of Frederick, MD. Surviving in addition to his two children and wife are four grandchildren, Alli Stup, Nate Stup, Quinn Stup, and Hayden Stup. He also leaves behind many loving nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.
Having grown up in Urbana, Austin spent the majority of his life in Frederick County Maryland, along with 16 years in Stafford, Virginia. He began his lifelong career as a commercial underwriter at State Farm Insurance company in 1967 and retired in 2004. State Farm was a major part of Austin's life and many of his closest friends were a result of his long tenured career.
In addition to his work, Austin was involved with several local organizations and clubs and as a coach for several youth football and basketball teams. He was honored for his participation with the Frederick Sertoma Club's Off-Street Youth basketball program where he was not only a coach but mentor to underprivileged children.
True to his Maryland roots he was a fan of University of Maryland football and basketball teams. The last several years have been especially difficult as Austin was also a long time Redskins fan. Back in the '80's he was a season ticket holder and brought his family to many games as well as dinner events attended by Redskin players where his sons attained many autographs for their collection.
Austin was an avid poker player and loved frequent trips to Charles Town, Atlantic City, and Las Vegas, and until recently played poker weekly with friends. Nothing made Austin happier than hosting family and friends. Always the consummate host, he took pleasure in providing an enormous spread of appetizers, drinks and desserts. Many warm memories were made gathered around the kitchen island with a constant stream of visitors.
The role Austin cherished the most in his life was that of being a husband, father, uncle and grandfather. Family meant the world to Austin. Affectionately called "Poppy" by his grandchildren, he loved to spoil them with treats and to tell stories of his own mischievous childhood. Uncle Bub was always the fun uncle to his many nieces and nephews that were always present in Austin's house.
Austin was known for his intelligence, quick wit, sense of humor, and endless supply of jokes. His big heart and good nature were enjoyed by all that knew him. His positive attitude was always present even in the most challenging moments of his life.
Additionally, Austin loved cars (he purchased/sold over 80 in his lifetime), antiques (nurtured from his parents and their antique shop in Urbana), collecting stamps and coins, bargain shopping, gardening, and his never ending home improvement projects. Witnessed by many, Austin's recent favorite pastime was using the leaf blower to assault the debris encroaching his home's perimeter. This was especially true after Parkinson's reduced his ability to participate in significant home projects.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 15th, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 16th, at the same location. The Rev. Tim May will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your local food bank or The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA).
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
