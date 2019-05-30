Home

Austin Kyle Lankford of Hagerstown passed away in his home on Monday, May 27th. Born on January 19, 1979, in Silver Springs, he was the son of Mark and Beverly Lankford of Westminster. Austin will be remembered by his wife Casey Lankford, his son Austin Jr., his two daughters Violet Hope and Eleanor Jessie; his parents; his sister Kristin Lankford, his maternal grandmother Evelyn Parsons and many other family and friends.

Austin was a family man who was a full time dad to his two daughters and formerly a hardworking union plumber.

Austin had a love for the outdoors, long car rides, fishing, camping and shooting. He loved to grill and cook big meals for his family and friends. Austin had an adventurous spirit and a big heart. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Washington Regional park in Hagerstown, Maryland, from 4pm-7pm.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 30 to May 31, 2019
