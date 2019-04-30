|
|
Austin F. Rickerd "Rick", 83, of Thurmont passed away on December 3, 2018 at FMH. He was the loving husband of Betty L. (Eyler) Rickerd for 58 years.
A Celebration of Rick's Life with Military Honors, will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 beginning at 11 am at Apples United Church of Christ, 7908 Apples Church Road, Thurmont, MD with Pastor Laura Robeson officiating. The family will be receiving friends at 10 am. Per the families wishes, casual dress is preferred. To sign the online guestbook or leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 30 to May 12, 2019