Austin Zimmerman Putman Jr.
Mr. Austin "Auddie" Zimmerman Putman, Jr., 74, Smithsburg, MD, passed away Sunday, September 06, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Tucker) Putman, whom he married July 18, 1965. Born September 28, 1945, he was the son of the late Austin Z. Putman, Sr. and Norma B. Putman.

Mr. Putman was a 1963 graduate of Frederick High School. He was a devoted member of 4-H and FFA during his time in school. He worked as a dairy farmer most his life. He was a welder, gardener, furniture refinisher and a yard sale enthusiast. Also, he always enjoyed the Smithsburg Steam Engine and Craft Show, which was the same time of year as his birthday.

Mr. Putman is survived by three sons, Brian Putman of Alexandria, VA, Jason (Nicole) Putman of Smithsburg, MD, and Aaron (Cheryl) Putman of Mercersburg, PA; four grandchildren, Josh, Kiley, Alice and Sophie; his sister, Judy Repp and brother-in-law Dwight of Libertytown, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Keller and brother-in-law John.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no memorial service at this time.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
