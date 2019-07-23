Barbara (Bobbie) A. Clum Carter, 84, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Dove Hospice House in Westminster, MD



Born on June 13, 1935, in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Elroy (Smitty) Horton and Anna Isabel (Crowell) Horton.



She was the wife of the late Stanley Edward Clum for 44 years and the late Edward Lee Carter for 15 years.



She is survived by her children, Stanley Kenneth Clum and wife, Lorna, Tamra Lee Clum Barton and husband Robert, Gary Edward Clum and wife Missy and Scott Christopher Clum and wife Stacie; step-daughter, Gail Carter Crown and her children and grandchildren. Grandmother of Erin, Lee, Heather, Channon, Logan, Bobby, Katie, Bailey, Addison, Rileigh, Tanner and Chase; sister, Linda Horton Holton.



She was predeceased by her son, Gregory Dean Clum.



She enjoyed spending time with her family, time on the beach, camping, crocheting, ceramics and she especially loved endulging in her sweets.



The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville Avenue, Mount Airy, Maryland 21771.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church at Poplar Springs, 1125 St. Michael's Road in Mount Airy, MD. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:30 am. Father Michael Ruane will officiate. Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Mount Airy, MD.



Memorial donations may be made to the Dove Hospice House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 23 to July 24, 2019