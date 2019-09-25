|
Mrs. Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Burdette passed away on September 19th, 2019 at the age of 85. Barbara was born in Damascus on October 3rd, 1933 and lived in Damascus her entire life aside from a few years spent in Selma, Alabama. She was married to John Edward "Jack" Burdette in 1951.
Barbara is survived by her sister Ruth Hobbs and husband Donnie, her brother Johnny Burdette, her aunt Phyllis Walker, and her brother-in-law Glenn Burdette. She will also be lovingly remembered by her children Dianne "Burdette" Eilers and husband Bob, Jackie "Burdette" Strunk, and Timmy Burdette as well as her son-in-law Bert Magin. She was also the devoted grandmother of Cory Magin, April Magin, Steven Strunk Jr., Karrie "Strunk" Hilton and her husband Jeremiah, Sandy Strunk, Lindsay Burdette and her fiance Ally Morsberger, Robby Strunk, Nicole Magin, and Lynn Magin. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John "Jack" Burdette, father Perry Burdette, mother Doris Burdette, sister Rosemary Burdette, sister-in-law Margaret "Peggy" Duvall and husband Monroe, daughter Brenda "Burdette" Magin, son Dale Burdette, son-in-law Steve Strunk, and grandson T.J. Burdette. Barbara was also loved by her two great-grandchildren, Brady Hilton and Nathan Strunk as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Barbara was the owner of Dar'lon Hair Fashions in Damascus and worked as the receptionist beginning in 1969. She continued her work as the receptionist under the ownership of her daughter Dianne for over 20 years. Overall, she worked for over 40 years at the hair salon which became her second home.
The family will receive visitors on Monday, September 30th from 12pm-2pm at Wesley Grove United Methodist Church located at 23640 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg, MD. Funeral services will be held directly following at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to assist the family with funeral costs C/O Dianne Eilers, PO Box 1083, Mt. Airy, MD 21771.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019