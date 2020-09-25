Barbara Ann Cramer Tyler, 80, of Hagerstown, went to heaven on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Merituis Hospital with family by her side.



Barbara was born on June 29, 1940 in Frederick County, near Woodsboro and moved to Frederick in 1952. She was the daughter of the late Austin Whitmore Cramer and Edith Warrenfeltz Cramer.



She Graduated from Frederick High School in 1958 and worked at Hood College for over 40 years.



She was an avid bowler for years at Terrace Lanes and was a charter member of FWBA and she bowled in Local, State and National tournaments. Most recently she became the Resident Council President at Coffman's Nursing Home. Barbara enjoyed cooking, going to flea markets, yard sales and gardening. She loved to do for others and was such a loving and giving person.



The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Lisa Barkdoll and Coffman's Nursing Home for their care and support.



She was the wife of late Marshall L. Tyler for 31 years. Barbara was preceded in death by her sister Mary Alice Clark. She's survived by her brother James A. Cramer and wife Vicki, stepchildren David W. Tyler Sr. and wife Mary, Deborah Tyler-Runkles and husband Michael, Daryl Tyler and wife Ann, niece Stacy Martin, nephew Tim Cramer and niece Amy Jenkins, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Barbara donated her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board for medical research education. A celebration of Life Service will be conducted at Haven Lutheran Church, 1035 Haven Road, Hagerstown on October 7, 2020 at 11:00am. Due to the current Codiv-19 pandemic social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Lutheran Church 1035 Haven Road, Hagerstown, MD 21742.



