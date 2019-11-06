|
|
Barbara Ann (Butler) Johnson, age 87, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her home in Woodbine, Maryland surrounded by her loving husband of 71 years Charles W. Johnson, Sr. and her family.
She was born 1 of 13 children on January 24, 1932 in Washington, DC the daughter of the late Robert Preston Butler and the late Mary Catherine Butler.
Besides her husband she is survived by her six children Charles W. Johnson, Jr. (Doris) of Woodbine, Carolyn M. Lowrey (Billy) of Mt. Airy, Larry R. Johnson (Judy) of Woodbine, Thomas A. Johnson, Sr. of Mt. Airy, Judy A. Rexrode of Mt. Airy and Mary Ellen Fleming (Jimmy) of Mt. Airy. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, 4 siblings, Mary A. Smoot, John K. Butler, Catherine E. Smith and Susan M. Glidden. She was predeceased by 8 of her siblings.
Barbara was a lifetime member of the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary. She attended Jennings Chapel United Methodist Church. She bowled for several years on the Tuesday Morning Ladies League at Mt. Airy Bowling Lanes. She was a homemaker the majority of her life and enjoyed raising her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed camping with her husband as part of the "Woodbine Munch Bunch" and playing cards with her family and neighbors.
The family would like to thank the Gilchrist Hospice Care of Howard County for their care at home to Barbara in the last 11 days of her life. We couldn't have done it without you.
Gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. At 7 p.m. there will be a Fireman's Memorial Service held at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Funeral Services will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 with Rev. Bob Cook from Jennings Chapel Church officiating. Interment will be at Poplar Springs United Methodist Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department (Memo Section: Please write "Building Fund in Memory of Barbara Johnson") at P. O. Box 40, Lisbon, Maryland 21765.
Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolence at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019