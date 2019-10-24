Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann (Ritchie) Morton


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann (Ritchie) Morton Obituary
Barbara Ann (Ritchie) Morton, 70, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born on March 5, 1949, she was the wife of the late Danny Morton.

She was the daughter of the late Berlin Ritchie and Ruby Fay Price. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Morton) Brown and Lisa (Morton) Williams, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, brothers Roy Richie, Ray Richie and sisters, Alice Dees, Donna Allen and Linda Gourley.

We would like to thank those at Lorien Mt. Airy who lovingly cared for Barbara. The family has chosen private services.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.