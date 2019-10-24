|
|
Barbara Ann (Ritchie) Morton, 70, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born on March 5, 1949, she was the wife of the late Danny Morton.
She was the daughter of the late Berlin Ritchie and Ruby Fay Price. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Morton) Brown and Lisa (Morton) Williams, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, brothers Roy Richie, Ray Richie and sisters, Alice Dees, Donna Allen and Linda Gourley.
We would like to thank those at Lorien Mt. Airy who lovingly cared for Barbara. The family has chosen private services.
