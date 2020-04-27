|
Barbara Ann Vero, 75 of Frederick, MD, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Barbara was born to the late Morris and Marion Richman on March 19, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
She was married to the love of her life, the late Richard Vero, for 44 years. Barbara leaves behind her two devoted daughters: Donna Fowle (Jeffrey) and Jennifer Goodridge (James Howell). As well as her three loving grandsons: Christopher Goodridge, Andrew Goodridge, and Daniel Fowle. She is also survived by her brother, Barry Richman (Amanda) and sister, Deborah Harris, in addition to numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her grandson, Robert Joseph Fowle.
Barbara was a retired administrator with Kaiser Permanente. Her greatest joy was spending time with her friends and family. She loved lunching with her dear rescue friends. In retirement, she dedicated herself to volunteer work for many German Shepherd rescues; she also knit hats for newborns at the local hospital, and enjoyed serving as an election judge for many years. She loved to cook, knit, garden, and feed/ watch all the birds and animals that would come into her yard. "Na" adored her three grandsons, she especially loved watching them perform in marching bands and concerts, play baseball, but most of all, loved to spend time with them. They were the lights of her life.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to Woody's Senior Shepherd Rescue in PA, https://www.wpsgss.org/donate or , https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020