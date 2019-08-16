|
|
Mrs. Barbara Ann Cole, 61, of Frederick, passed away on August 15, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Robert Cole, Jr., her husband of 38 years.
Born in Frederick, Barbara was the daughter of Alice M. Foland of Frederick and the late Edward Foland. Barbara worked in banking and finance, providing training for bank tellers and finance staff. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her husband and her mother, Mrs. Cole is survived by her sons, Robert Cole III and Jason Daniel Cole; grandsons, Liam Xavier Cole and Benjamin Nathaniel Patterson; sister, Tammy Paul, and several other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 23rd at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Inurnment will take place in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019