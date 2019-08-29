|
Barbara Ann Coulter, 78 of Thurmont passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019, surrounded by her family at St. Josephs Ministries in Emmitsburg. Born in Frederick, MD, July 18, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur L. Ford Sr & Ada Betson Ford. She was married to the love of her life, Lee V. Coulter, for 59 years. Their early years of marriage was spent in Arlington & Alexandria VA, moving to Thurmont in 1973. Barbara worked most of her career in medical field, being a GNA at North Hampton Nursing Home, until retirement. Barbara formerly co-owned the Picnic Basket in Thurmont as well as Robbie's Pizza in Gettysburg, PA with her husband, Lee. She enjoyed her bingo games, collecting bears and was a true Elvis fan. Above all she was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother and Gma to her great grandchildren. She was like no other, with a great sense of humor. She loved, was loved by many and will be dearly missed. In addition to her husband Lee she is survived by her children; daughter Terri (David) Bowers, son Gary (Deborah) Coulter; grandchildren Jason Phebus, Wesley (Casey) Phebus, Blaine (Shaelyn) Phebus, Clayton Phebus, Megan (Brianna) Coulter, Mitchell (Autumn) Coulter, Marshall Coulter, 13 great-grandchildren, In-Laws Robert (Barbara) Coulter, Kenneth Coulter, Joan Etzler, Gerald (Nancy) Coulter, Nona McCauley, Mary Ann Ford, Shirley Ford; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Wilbur L. Ford Jr., James L. (Joe) Ford and brothers-in-law Richard Etzler and Gerald McCauley. Barbara's family would like to thank the staff of St. Josephs Ministries and Hospice of Frederick County for their care, compassion and service to Barb and the entire family. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Thurmont Amvets Post 7, 26 Apples Church Rd. Thurmont, MD 21788. Barb's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home P.A., online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019