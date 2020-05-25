Barbara Elizabeth Butt
Barbara Elizabeth Butt was called home to the Lord on May 14, 2020 after a brave fight against lung cancer. Barbara was 45 years old.

Barbara was born in Silver Spring, MD on August 28, 1974 to Robert and Diana Butt. She was raised in Poolesville, MD where she attended public schools. She met her fiance, Robert DeMent, in 1990 when they were both attending Poolesville High School.

Barbara was a dedicated employee who loved her job at NOAA where she was an Accounting Technician. She had many friends at NOAA and considered her co-workers as her "special work family".

Barbara had a radiant smile and a witty sense of humor. She made friends easily wherever she went. She loved the outdoors, camping, spending time with Bobby, friends and family. Barbara was involved with the R and T Ride Club and she enjoyed helping wherever she could; whether she was taking photos, collecting timecards, or selling t-shirts, Barbara truly loved participating in the club's fundraising events.

Barbara loved the home in the woods that she made with Bobby. She loved her pets and all of God's creations, large and small. She found great peace in nature.

She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Barbara is survived by her fiance, Bobby DeMent, father Robert Butt, sister Patricia (Anthony Snowden), nephews George Jr, Marcus and Christopher Jackson, William Keysar, Tyler DeSimone Fisher, nieces Samantha Jackson, Brittany McIntyre, Blayne Keysar, Paige DeSimone Fisher and grand-niece Kamika Shumake, sisters in law Michelle DeSimone and Theresa (Bill Keysar) and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Diana Butt, in 1996.

There are no arrangements for a service currently. There will be a Celebration of Life" at a future date.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
