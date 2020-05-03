Barbara Esworthy
Barbara Lee Esworthy, 80, of Middletown passed away on May 1, in Frederick from complications due to the coronavirus.

Born on May 10, 1939 in Frederick, MD to the late John and Hazel (Hatfield) Esworthy, she attended Lisbon Grade School and Lisbon High School in Howard County. After retiring from Giant Food, she was able to commit much of her time to creating. She was adept at sewing, sculpting, sketching, baking, cooking, and most other crafts she tried. Her cinnamon rolls and Dilly Bread were a hit at the holidays. She will be fondly remembered for always having Kool-Aid for her grandchildren and always putting too much sugar on her cereal, as well as calling her grandchildren "turkeys" whenever they were being annoying. Proper until the end, she never took out her teeth in public, however she would swear at the TV.

Barbara is survived by her children, Tammy O'Connor (Michael) of Frederick, Roger Miles Jr. (Celia) of Frederic, and Danielle Duggan (Keith) of Myersvile, grandchildren, Clare O'Connor, Erin O'Connor, Ashley Marinelli-Miles, Michael Marinelli-Miles, Zachary Miles, Miles Duggan, Cullen Duggan and Keira Duggan, sister-in-laws, Patricia Esworthy and Diane Esworthy, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins along with special friends Nancy, Faye and Cindy.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry Esworthy and Ronald Esworthy and cherished pets.

Due to COVID-19, the funeral services will be private. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be sent to Animal Control of Frederick County, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, MD 21702

Online condolences may be shared at http://www.keeneybasford.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
