Barbara Jane Heinz, 71, of Thurmont, MD died peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 with her loving family at her side at Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. Born December 1, 1947 in Cumberland, MD, she was the daughter of the late Worthington and Beatrice (Childers) Everett. She was the wife of the late Alan LeRoy Heinz who passed away in 2001.



Barbara worked as a Registered Nurse for 49 years. She was a member of Victory Tabernacle in Thurmont where she served as a church hostess. She enjoyed reading, listening to Southern Gospel music, collecting thimbles and turquoise jewelry, and traveling. She especially enjoyed visiting Cinderella's Castle at Disney World. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan and supporter of the Samaritan's Purse Ministry.



Surviving are her daughters, Natalie Lowman and husband Jason of Cascade, and April Poole and husband Rodney of Emmitsburg; sister, Rebecca Jones of Hagerstown; granddaughter, Kaitlynn Lowman; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by infant siblings, Linda and Richard Everett and a brother, Eugene Everett.



A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD with Pastors David and Hope Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Thurmont. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27th at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to Victory Tabernacle, P.O. Box 174, Thurmont, MD 21788 or to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019