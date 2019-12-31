|
Barbara Ann Jackson, 89, Myersville ,passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home. She was the loving wife of Thomas M. Jackson . They were married seventy years.
Born in Washington DC on September 26, 1930 she was a daughter of the late Henry and Verle Kidwell. She was secretary at Metro Warehouse and Delivery Service , a business her and her husband owned. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Community Church, Middletown.
She is survived four children, ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 PM on Wednesday January 1, 2020 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown.
Funeral services will be held 10 AM on Thursday January 2, 2020 from the funeral home Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot will officiate.. Interment will be made in Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020