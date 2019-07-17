Barbara Bell passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019, in Seattle, WA.



Born in 1948, she was the daughter of John Robert Schrecongost and Patricia Ann Dibble Schrecongost of Adamstown, MD, who have predeceased her. She grew up in Lawrence Park, a small community outside Erie, PA. A graduate from Iroquois Area High School in 1966, she then attended Clarion State University to earn her Batchelor's Degree in Library Science. Subsequently she earned a Masters of Reading at Hood College, Frederick, MD and a Masters of Library Science from the University of Maryland.



Following college graduation in 1970, she relocated to Frederick, MD to work as librarian at Linganore High School, where she met her former husband, J. Spicer Bell, Jr. Through the demands of careers and family life, Barbara moved to North East, PA, Wapakoneta, OH, and then to Cambridge, MD. She worked at Wicomico High School in Salisbury, MD, then transferred to Sandy Hill Elementary School, Cambridge, MD, from which she retired in 2001. After her successful career as librarian in high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools, Barbara enjoyed six years of being a realtor with Long and Foster Realty Company, working out of the Cambridge, MD, office. In 2007, Barbara again changed careers and became an Executive Assistant for CIH Properties, Inc., a property management company with corporate headquarters in Silver Spring, MD, and relocated to Laurel, MD.



She is survived by three children: Sam Bell, Matt Bell and Sarah Dierks; six grandchildren: Natalie Bell, Olivia Bell, Morrigan Bell, Sullivan Bell, Jonas Dierks and Micah Dierks; three brothers - Bob Schrecongost, II, Bill Schrecongost, and Brad Schrecongost; four sisters - Rebecca Madine, Brenda Angle, Elizabeth Rhodes and Bonnie Monninger.



Barbara was a member of various civic organizations and charities and served as secretary for the Willow Oaks Home Owners' Association, but mostly she enjoyed transporting rescue dogs through the auspices of several transport organizations. In her leisure time she enjoyed traveling, reading, and the company of various dogs, who were her constant companions.



A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at Hyatt Regency Chesapeake, Cambridge, Maryland, on August 17, 2019, from 2 to 4 PM. Call 301-639-1897 with questions.



Contributions in her memory may be made to any Animal Rescue Organization. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 17 to July 18, 2019