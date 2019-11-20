Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
5287 Mussetter Rd
Ijamsville, MD
Barbara Jean Childress


1945 - 2019
Barbara Jean Childress Obituary
Barbara Jean Childress, 74, of Thurmont, MD, passed away on November 19, 2019.

Barbara was the loving wife to the late Monty A. Childress.

Born on March 14, 1945, she was the daughter to the late Charles and Claudine (Ashwell) Griggs.

Barbara is survived by her two children, Charles K. Childress and Christopher M. Childress; daughter-in-law's, Stacey Phillips and Justyna Childress; one brother, John Griggs; four grandchildren, Ryan, Calie, Natalie, Cayson; and nephew, Matthew Griggs.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Glenn Griggs.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 8th from 1pm- 4pm at 5287 Mussetter Rd, Ijamsville, MD 21754.

Inurnment to follow at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Rd, Mt Airy, MD 21771.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
