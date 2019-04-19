Barbara Jean Trout, 78, of Monrovia, MD passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 at Kline Hospice House in Mt. Airy with her family at her side. Jean, born in Gaithersburg, MD, was the daughter of the late Elwood Phebus German and Alma Inez McIlwee German. Survived by her husband, Lawrence Robert Trout (Buck), and her three children Wanda Dyer of Walnut Cove, NC, Larry Trout of Stoneville, NC and Todd Trout of Baltimore, MD as well as one brother, Arthur C. German of Gaithersburg, MD. Also survived by three grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley and Drew and four great-grandchildren, Connor, Austin, Alyssa and Canyon. She was predeceased by one brother, Robert D. German. A graduate of Damascus High School, Jean married Lawrence on June 20, 1959. She loved country and bluegrass music, crocheting, cross-stitch, reading and puzzles. Camping at the beach was a favorite pastime.



Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Interment will follow at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Derwood, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019