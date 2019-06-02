Barbara Joan Newberry, 73 of Gaithersburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, May 29, 2019 after her short battle with cancer. Joan was born August 11, 1945 in Potomac, Maryland. Joan spent 44 years working for Sears and retired in 2012.



First and foremost, Joan was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them and their families. She especially loved her role as a grandmother. She had a vivacious personality and a zest for life and adventure. A woman of faith and a member of Lighthouse Ministries, she was a tireless Christian example to everyone around her. She always put others and their needs ahead of her own and leaves a legacy of giving and helping others.



Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Pratt Butt and Ruth Frazier and brother, Harry Butt.



Those who continue to cherish her memory and celebrate her life are her loving husband of 37 years, Joe Newberry; sons, Jeff Biddinger, Richard Adkins (Machelle), Bryan Adkins and Steven Adkins (Denise); daughters, Trish Weimer (Jody), Sandy Counts (Rob), Tracy Newberry and Bridgette Newberry (Bobby); sisters, Ruthie Darby (Tom) and Betsy Carlin (John); brothers, Kenny Butt (Robin), Ronnie Butt and Randy Frazier (Brenda); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a special aunt, Louise Butt.



A Memorial Service will be held on June 8th at Lighthouse Ministries, 28912 Ridge Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771 at 11am. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on June 2, 2019