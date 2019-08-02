|
|
Barbara Joan Lewis Kanode of Adamstown, died peacefully at her home farm Friday, July 26, 2019. She was 88 years old. Barbara was born 4th of six children to the late Guy V., Sr. and Lottie Mainhart Lewis of Dickerson, MD.
Farming was her profession from the time she was old enough to accompany her mother to the Farm Women's Market in Bethesda to sell fruits and vegetables from the family's orchard, eggs and baked goods. Lewis Orchards, since 1888, located in Dickerson, MD is thriving today. Owned and operated by 4th generation nephew, Robert, wife Linda and sons, Christopher and Daniel. A testament to her family's hard work, devotion and perseverance. These three words would come to define her life as well.
Barbara graduated Poolesville HS Class of 1948, married Newt Kanode and moved to his family's dairy farm in their life-long community, Adamstown. There they would live as an extended family with Newt's parents, operating the farm, raising two daughters and becoming involved in community. Barbara found time to volunteer in the church's Willing Workers, the Fire Department's Auxiliary and was a life-time member of the Carroll Manor Grange.
Barbara was a wonderful, devoted wife and mother, a beautiful, loving person inside and out. She was so proud of her family, both the one she was born into and married into, and her community. She loved family/social gatherings, especially when food was involved. But most of all she loved to get up and go. Even when she was stricken with MS in the 60's she continued to volunteer and would go as far as her walker would take her. She would think nothing of getting on a bus with family or friends and go to NYC for the day to see a Broadway show. Eventually immobility and dementia would confine her to a wheelchair and severely limit her movements.
Barbara is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Newt; brothers, Marshall Jay, Sr. and wife, Eileen, Wendell and wife, Doris, Guy V., Jr. and wife, Mary Ellen; and sister-in-law, Barbara Jean; and her darling grand-doggie, Sweet Pea.
Surviving are daughters, Hope and her husband, Jim, of Adamstown, and Lynn of Falls Church, VA; sister, Marjorie Randles, Parker, CO; brother, Doyle, Dickerson, MD; 15 nieces and nephews and their generations.
The family wishes to thank and extend their appreciation for the excellent care and compassion given by Hospice of Frederick County and to Debra Simons, Barbara's devoted companion and caregiver.
No flowers, please. The family would be honored if donations were made in memory of Barbara Lewis Kanode to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702, Adamstown Community Church, PO Box 184, Adamstown, MD 21710 or to the .
There will be a Service of Remembrance on Sunday, August 25th at 11:15 a.m. in the Adamstown Community Church, 5603 Mountville Rd., Adamstown, MD 21710 with reception following.
Arrangements are being handled by Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com or mailed to PO Box 1, Adamstown, MD 21710.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019