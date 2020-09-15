1/1
Barbara Kline
Barbara Kline passed away peacefully at her home in the Chelsea (Michigan) Retirement Community on August 14, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1929 to Clifford and Naomi Kelly in Frederick, MD. She married James D. Kline on November 23, 1950; he preceded her in death in 2003. She is survived by her daughter Andrea and son-in-law Paul Evanoff of Gregory, Michigan, her son Kelly of Baltimore MD, grandson Joseph Kline of Red Lion, PA, and several nieces and nephews. More information about her life can be found at www.ColeFuneralChapel.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
