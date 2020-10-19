Ms. Barbara M. Stottlemyer, 88, formerly of Thurmont, Maryland went to be with Christ on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. Born April 24, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Alta Hubbard.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Thurmont. She loved working on the family farm and often talked to her granddaughter about the summer spent making hay and helping to unload it into the barn. Ms. Stottlemyer's biggest joy in life was her great-grandkids who she would speak highly of and they were always the focus of the conversation.
Ms. Stottlemyer is survived by her granddaughter Kimberly Speak-Larson and husband Eric of Auburn, Maine; nine great-grandkids, Rachael, Katelyn, Debbie, Wesley, Leanne, Erica, Tyler, Ashlyn and Lindsay; brother, Kenneth Hubbard and wife Ruth of Thurmont; and a sister, Mary Hill and husband Lee of Thurmont. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Brenda Speak; granddaughter, Christine Speak; great-granddaughter, Angel Grace Larson; sisters, Delores Manahan and Evelyn Holt; niece, Kelly Grimes; and great-nephew, Dustin Manahan.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at Utica Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
.