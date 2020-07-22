We send our deepest sympathy to Bryon and their children upon the loss of Barbara. She was a fond member of the early BOD for the Delaplaine Visual Arts Education Center. Her work was exemplary in initiating the beginning of the center's art displays. When we moved into the center in the early 1990s, she began what has now become one of Frederick's largest and professional art galleries. Her leadership was shown in many board meetings in helping to secure an art gallery for the citizens of Frederick, the State of Maryland, and now regional art shows. Noted for her fine and artistic attire, she would always host the many events and shows in the early days. We send our deepest sympathy and express a word of sorrow by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow," Take this sorrow to thy heart, and make it a part of thee, and it shall nourish thee till thou art strong again." Donna and Carroll Kehne



Carroll Kehne

Friend