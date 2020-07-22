1/1
Barbara Maghan
1939 - 2020
Barbara (Moore) Maghan, 81, passed away on Monday July 20, 2020 at her home in Frederick, MD. Born in Durant, Oklahoma on May 10, 1939, Barbara was the eldest of four daughters of John Henry and Gertrude Moore.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 57 years, Byron R. Maghan, Sr. and her four children Rex Maghan, Jr., Bryan "Randy" Maghan (fiance Tami), Nicole Moore (husband Temple), and Kristen Barnett (husband Mark). She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Logan, Dominick, Holli, Carter, Sylas, Alexandra, Reagan, and great-grandson Carter. She is also survived by her three sisters, Clara, Connie, and Lou, brother-in-law Clyde, sister-in-law Sue, and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was a graduate of the University of Maryland and an educator for many years in public-school systems for both Virginia and Maryland. Barbara will be remembered for her love and support of the arts and involvement in the Frederick Arts community. She was the Director of Exhibits for The Delaplaine Arts Center from 1989 - 1992 and was a member on their Board of Directors on and off for a total of 16 years.

The family will receive guests on Saturday July 25th from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. The funeral service will be held Sunday and is by invitation only.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll Street, Frederick, MD 21701.

Expressions of sympathy and memories may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
We send our deepest sympathy to Bryon and their children upon the loss of Barbara. She was a fond member of the early BOD for the Delaplaine Visual Arts Education Center. Her work was exemplary in initiating the beginning of the center's art displays. When we moved into the center in the early 1990s, she began what has now become one of Frederick's largest and professional art galleries. Her leadership was shown in many board meetings in helping to secure an art gallery for the citizens of Frederick, the State of Maryland, and now regional art shows. Noted for her fine and artistic attire, she would always host the many events and shows in the early days. We send our deepest sympathy and express a word of sorrow by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow," Take this sorrow to thy heart, and make it a part of thee, and it shall nourish thee till thou art strong again." Donna and Carroll Kehne
Carroll Kehne
Friend
July 23, 2020
