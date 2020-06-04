Barbara (Bobbie) Smith Main, 83, of Frederick passed away on May 28, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Dementia.
She was born September 9, 1936 in New Market to the late Earl Smith and Mary Engle Smith and she graduated from Frederick High School.
Bobbie worked for National Geographic before her retirement. She loved bowling and playing softball and then in later years switched to volleyball and badminton. She played both in the Senior Olympics for many years. She twice played in the World Senior games as part of the Maryland team. She loved to travel, especially to visit her son and his family in Yakima, Washington. She also enjoyed traveling to many different islands in the Caribbean. Bobbie loved to meet new people and make new friends. Before her illness, her patio was a neighborhood gathering place and you could often find her there surrounded by friends.
In addition to her parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by a grandson, Austin Main and siblings Pauline Boone, Earl (Bud) Smith Jr., Margaret Elliott, Mary (Merridy) Deater, Shirley Favorite, Charles (Sonny) Smith, and Jean Silvers.
Bobbie is survived by her husband of 30 years Barron Rossen, sister Nancy McCartney, son Jeffrey Main and wife Marion, stepchildren Kathy Rossen, David Rossen and Kirk Rossen and wife Myra; grandchildren Reva Main, Elyssa Main, Jediah Main, Kevin Bolinger and wife Kate, Emma Rossen, Olivia Rossen, Amanda Rossen, Tyler Rossen and wife Ashlee and Kyle Rossen; great-grandchildren Anna Bolinger and Claire Bolinger. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.