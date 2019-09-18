|
Barbara Marlene Webber, 70, of Knoxville, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Frederick, MD.
Born on October 20, 1948, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John Richard Columbia, Sr. and Dolores Irene (White) Columbia.
She was the loving wife of the late Carroll Anthony "Tony" Webber, her husband of 35 years. He passed away October 9, 2007.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family, she especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Todd Webber and wife, Kimberly of Knoxville, Amy Cullen and husband, Christopher of Boonsboro; grandchildren, Virginia Dominique Beacht, Kursten Marlene Cullen and Mackenzie Ann Cullen; sisters, Ruth Ann Columbia, Vickie Smulovitz and Jacqueline Columbia; brother, John R. Columbia, Jr. and their families.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1100 North Maple Avenue Brunswick, MD. 21716.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4231 Catholic Church Road in Knoxville, MD. Msgr. Robert Jaskot will officiate. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Knoxville, MD.
The family would like to thank those who lovingly cared for and offered their assistance along the way.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019