Barbara Ann Pfeiffer, 85, Middletown, died Sunday March 1, 2020 , after an extended illness, at Frederick Health. She was the wife of H. Daniel Pfeiffer Jr. They were married on June 29, 1968.
Born in Cresaptown on May 12, 1934 she was the second youngest of a family of eight and during her teen years she moved to Frostburg to live with her aunt and uncle. She graduated from Beall High School Class of 1953 and was admitted to Cumberland Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, took her nursing exam and became an RN in 1956. She was employed by Cumberland Memorial Hospital from 1956 to 1968 and then at Frederick Memorial Hospital, as an operating room nurse from 1968 to 1993. She was also an honorary member of the Middletown Lions Club because of her behind the scenes work she contributed to the club. She also enjoyed traveling with a special affection for cruises.
Surviving, besides her husband, are three second cousins April Leese, Mark Leese, and Barry Leese who were like family.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM on Thursday March 6 from the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 AM on Friday March 7 in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Cumberland.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Middletown Lions Club. POB 190, Middletown, MD 21769
Special thanks to Frederick Health Hospice and also the nurses in ICU at Frederick Health because of their care and compassion shown to Barbara.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020