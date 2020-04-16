|
Barbara Rocap Patton, 90, of Damascus, Maryland, went to be with the Lord April 11, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Barbara had 10 children, 54 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren. Barbara dedicated her life to her family and to God. She loved her family and they loved her back.
She was born on June 23, 1929, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Read and Edna Rocap. She was the youngest of 3 children and the only daughter. Barbara graduated from Springfield High School in Springfield, Pennsylvania in 1947. On February 4, 1950 she married the love of her life, Robert Edward Patton.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Patton had a heart for reaching young people for Jesus Christ and supported with their time, energy and financial resources numerous Christian churches and organizations. Barbara was happiest holding her husband's hand and hosting large family gatherings at their home in Damascus, Maryland where the family often sang songs, prayed and enjoyed time together. Barbara's favorite Bible verse which she often quoted was Proverbs 3:5-6 "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding, in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths."
Barbara is survived by her children: Bill, Ben, Barry, Bobby, Burt, Beverly, Buffy and Barbie, 6 daughters-in-law, 2 sons-in-law, 53 grandchildren, including grandsons Tyler and Trevor whom she raised with her husband, and 35 great-grandchildren with more on the way.
Barbara Patton was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Patton, her two brothers Edward and Read Rocap, her son Bruce E. Patton, her daughter Bonnie L. Yow, her grandson Andrew Patton and two great grandchildren.
Private graveside services and interment were held in Pine Grove Cemetery, Mt. Airy, Maryland.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020