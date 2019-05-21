Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
1415 W. 7th Street
Frederick, MD
Barbara Salt Obituary
Barbara Ann Salt, 82, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on May 20, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 28 years to Donald Salt.

Born March 14, 1937 in Frederick, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Viola (Swomley) and James Wiles. She was a graduate of Frederick High School, class of 1955. Barbara worked for the Frederick County Health Department for more than 20 years until her retirement and was a long time member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Frederick.

In addition to her husband; she is survived by her son, Chris Turner; step-children, Keith Salt (Donna) and children, Julia and Ben, Craig Salt (Haroko) and daughter Elsa and Anna; grandchildren, Kendra Steele (Michael) and children, Sawyer and Kirra; Joe McDonnell (Julia); and Emily Holda (Michael) and children, Porter and Bella; nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki McDonnell and her brothers, Jack, Ace, Jake Wiles.

Family will receive friends for visitation from 7-9pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.

A Celebration of her Life's Journey will be held at 11am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1415 W. 7th Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 21 to May 23, 2019
