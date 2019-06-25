Barbara Z. Shuster passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019 at Citizens Nursing Home in Frederick, MD. She was born in the Bronx, New York on July 28, 1932. She is preceded in death by her father, Morris Greenberg, mother, Celia (Feurstein) Greenberg and brother, Irwin (Hank) Greenberg. She is survived by her ex-husband Jerry Shuster.



She leaves behind her children, Cyndy Salko (Tom) of Media, PA, Sara Levine (David) Frederick, MD, Michael Shuster (Lisa) Sharon Springs, NY and Morris Shuster (Jessica) West Chester, PA. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Owen, Katie and Louis Levine, Kassidy and Garrett Shuster and Tommy Salko, cousin Toby Koenisburg as well as many friends and acquaintances.



Barbara graduated from Walter Johnson High School in the Bronx and briefly attended Hunter College. In addition to raising four children, her work included being a bookkeeper, administrative assistant, shopkeeper and a library assistant.



She will be remembered for her vivid memories of her parents' candy/soda fountain growing up, her early life in New York City that included trips with her father to Coney Island, Jones Beach and Yankee games. Her interests were traveling, being with her family, shopping and chocolate!



Many thanks to the staff at Country Meadows, Montevue Assisted Living, Citizens Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center's Memory Care Unit and Hospice of Frederick for all of the great care she received in the last three plus years of her life.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Frederick and the . Funeral arrangements will be made by Keeney and Basford. Internment will be at a private ceremony at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ.