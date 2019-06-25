Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney And Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
For more information about
Barbara Shuster
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Shuster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Shuster

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Shuster Obituary
Barbara Z. Shuster passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019 at Citizens Nursing Home in Frederick, MD. She was born in the Bronx, New York on July 28, 1932. She is preceded in death by her father, Morris Greenberg, mother, Celia (Feurstein) Greenberg and brother, Irwin (Hank) Greenberg. She is survived by her ex-husband Jerry Shuster.

She leaves behind her children, Cyndy Salko (Tom) of Media, PA, Sara Levine (David) Frederick, MD, Michael Shuster (Lisa) Sharon Springs, NY and Morris Shuster (Jessica) West Chester, PA. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Owen, Katie and Louis Levine, Kassidy and Garrett Shuster and Tommy Salko, cousin Toby Koenisburg as well as many friends and acquaintances.

Barbara graduated from Walter Johnson High School in the Bronx and briefly attended Hunter College. In addition to raising four children, her work included being a bookkeeper, administrative assistant, shopkeeper and a library assistant.

She will be remembered for her vivid memories of her parents' candy/soda fountain growing up, her early life in New York City that included trips with her father to Coney Island, Jones Beach and Yankee games. Her interests were traveling, being with her family, shopping and chocolate!

Many thanks to the staff at Country Meadows, Montevue Assisted Living, Citizens Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center's Memory Care Unit and Hospice of Frederick for all of the great care she received in the last three plus years of her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Frederick and the . Funeral arrangements will be made by Keeney and Basford. Internment will be at a private ceremony at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now