Barry Eugene Zimmerman of Frederick, MD passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Barry, born on June 30, 1954 is pre-deceased by his father, Roy Eugene Zimmerman and his mother, Frances Lucille Zimmerman, also of Frederick, MD. Barry is survived by his two sons, Michael Eugene Zimmerman and Thomas Christian Zimmerman of Frederick, MD; his brother Jay Michael Zimmerman and wife Cynthia of Smithsburg, brother Wynn Thomas Zimmerman and his wife Kelly of Smithsburg, and his sister Robin Leah Fisher of Greencastle, PA; nieces and nephews: Crystal Stouter, Paul Fisher, Jamie Zimmerman, Crystal Gordon, Taylor Zimmerman, Mason Zimmerman, and Joshua Zimmerman; and great nieces and great nephews: Brooke Wiles, Laken Stouter, Caiden Fisher and Chase Gordon and their children: Gage Wiles, Paityn Akers, Sawyer Wiles and Lillian Wiles. Barry also remained friends with both of his ex-wives, Cynthia Elizabeth Zimmerman m. 1987 and Terri Stone m. 1976.
Barry, a 1972 graduate from Governor Thomas Johnson High School, dedicated himself to serving Frederick, Co. residents and passersby with 40 years of fine dining while employed at the Red Horse Steak House, Dutch's Daughter, and South Mountain Inn. Many of his longtime customers expressed appreciation for his professional demeanor and charm. His best stories were about working with the old Red Horse crew - Kenny Bromfield, Charlie Brown, Jim Lane, Sonny Keyes, Uncle Bud, Ken Moten, Jimmy Grice and Danny Crum.
Throughout his childhood, Barry loved baseball and starred as one of Governor Thomas Johnson High School's top pitchers his senior year. Some of his best times were during softball tournaments at Pinecliff park, playing 3rd base while his brother Jay was at shortstop - the Zimmerman brothers were unstoppable. One of Barry's favorite movies was Field of Dreams - made him cry every time. Barry continued to love sports all his life, especially LeBron James' Chicago Bulls. Always enjoying live music, Barry was fond of local Frederick nightclubs - listening to Rock N Roll, R&B, and Soul. Especially fun was jamming with his brother Wynn's band and playing drums on stage one night with sons, Michael, and Tommy. A dedicated son, Barry helped care for his ailing parents. As a devoted father, he enjoyed taking his boys to Ocean City for vacation, scheming to find the latest Xbox, searching eBay for WWE action figures, and buying their first cars. But most of all, Barry loved his "coffee time" and watching late night TV with his two cats, Kaitlin and Creed.
Due to these challenging times and wanting to keep everyone safe and healthy, the family will plan a memorial celebration of Barry's life at a later date. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, made to the Frederick County Mental Health Association https://fcmha.org/ are appreciated.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 26 to May 27, 2020.