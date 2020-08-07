Beatrice Ellen Stockman, 61, of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. Born on January 13, 1959, in Frederick, to the late Robert "Bob" Stockman Sr. and Anne Willis Stockman. She is proceeded in death by her brother Robert "Bobby" Stockman Jr. She is survived by her daughter Sarah Carter Whitworth, of Frederick, sister JoAnne Stone and husband Donnie, of Mt. Pleasant, brother Warren Stockman and wife Barbara, of Frederick, and grandsons: Bane and Gunner Whitworth. She will also be remembered by close cousin Kathy Jane Stockman Nichols and best friend Sean Kelly, and much extended family. She was a 1977 graduate of Governor Thomas Johnson High School. Where she was the captain of the field hockey team, and state champion in shotput. She later went on to work many years at Potomac Farms Nursery and Comcast. To know Ellen, was to love Ellen. You could always count on her smiling face, comforting hugs, and long conversations. The loves of her life were her family, her plants, her animals, sunsets, and most of all her "boys" (her grandsons). Memorial donations may be made to Frederick County Animal Control. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com