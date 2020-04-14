|
|
Mrs. Belva Myrtle Irene Rose, 98, of Frederick, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Warden O. Rose. Born on June 3, 1921, in Pense, Saskatchewan, she was a daughter of the late Geoffrey and Ruby (Mallott) Springett. From a very young age she was lovingly raised by her dear "Uncle" and "Auntie," the late Charles and Ethel Springett, also of Pense.
Belva moved to Arlington, Va. in 1942 to work for the Allied Missions in Washington, DC, and became a U.S. citizen. She and Ward married in 1952 and made their home in Hyattstown, Md. Following his death in 1979 Belva moved to Frederick to be near her family.
She had worked for many years as the office manager for Glen J. Koepenick Real Estate in Rockville. She was a devoted member of the Frederick Church of the Brethren and the Friendship Sunday School Class. She was an excellent bridge player, enjoyed ballroom dancing, gardening and bird watching. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, and especially attending her grandchildren's sporting events.
Surviving are her daughter, Vanessa Moss and husband Edgar, of Jefferson, three grandchildren, Steven Moss and wife Jennifer, of Darnestown, Janelle Changuris and husband Tyrus, of Brunswick, and Maria Smaldore and husband John, of Westminster, great grandchildren, Keegan, Noelle and Divers Moss, Cole, Parker and Luke Changuris, and Waylon Smaldore, nieces and nephew, Heather Cowie and husband Bruce, Janice Elmer and husband Don, and Dale Noble, all of Canada. Belva also leaves many dear friends at Crestwood Village. She was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Springett, sister, Flossie Noble, nephew, Wayne Springett, and special friend, Joseph Peters.
Funeral services will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Ave., Frederick, MD 21701, or to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland Street, Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020