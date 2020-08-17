1/1
Bennett Lee Miller
Bennett Lee Miller, son of the late Milburn Lee and Mary Marjorie Miller passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 75. Born in Nevada, MO on August 3, 1945. Mr. Miller was a US Army veteran rising to the rank of Captain before his discharge. He worked as a safety officer with EG&G, a national defense contractor for the Dept. of the Navy. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with family and was also a member of the Ruritan Club in Mt Pleasant, MD and the American Legion Post 191 in Mt. Airy, MD.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Deborah Marie Miller; son, Derrick Lee Miller and wife, Kelly; daughters, Theresa Marie Gerace and husband, Johnny, Denise Marjorie Komara and husband, Jason; grandchildren, Joshua Miller, Braeden Miller, Zachary Gerace, Nicholas Gerace, Kody Miller and Bennett Komara; brother, Terry Martin Miller and wife, Phyllis; brother-in-law, Arthur W. Jones, Jr. and wife, Patricia; five nieces and one nephew.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the SECU Hospice House 426 Hospital Rd. Smithfield, NC 27577.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com for the Miller family. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
9195537143
