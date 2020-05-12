Bennett Wijesooriya
1931 - 2020
It is with deep sorrow the family announces the unexpected passing of Bennett Wijesooriya on April 25, 2020. Bennett was born in Colombo, Sri Lankan on June 9, 1931. He migrated to the United States in 1981. After many years of being in the private workforce, Bennett reluctantly retired in January 2020. He lived a strong, spirited life and celebrated each day that he was given. Bennett looked forward to sharing his time with family, friends and mostly his grandkids. He will always be remembered for his kind heart, positive outlook on life and smiling face. There will only be one Bennett!

Bennettt will be lovingly remembered by his wife Carmel Wijesooriya, daughter Anomi Kodithuwakku, son Dhanika Perera, son-in-law Lalith, daughter-in-law Sharon and will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Katryna and Dinesh Perera, and Jehan, Amelia and Ashan Kodihtuwakku, who he adored and treasured.

A private funeral will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, MD. A celebration of Bennett's life will be held at a later time.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MAY
15
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
