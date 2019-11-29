|
Ben Gieser, of Ijamsville, passed away November 21, at home, from a respiratory illness. He was 74.
Ben was born March 1, 1945, in Washington, DC, and grew up in Garrett Park, Md. He moved to Frederick County in 1978. For nearly 40 years, he was a news aide and sports reporter for The Washington Post, where he covered golf.
When his children were young, Ben was a volunteer coach for youth recreation basketball, softball and T-ball. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather with a wonderful sense of humor and a heart of gold.
Ben loved sports of any kind, but especially golf. For much of his life, Ben was an avid golfer and on any given day could be found on the greens or in his back yard practicing chips and working on his golf swing.
In more recent years, Ben enjoyed long walks from his home in Ijamsville into Frederick. He was a regular fixture on route 144, and because he was well known as a remarkably friendly and kind-hearted man, passers-by would often stop to give him a ride into town. He had a sharp memory for names and faces and would always greet people by name.
Ben is survived by his wife, Nancy Gieser; daughter, Kristina Rolfes (John); brother James Gieser (Ruth Ann); brother Stephen Gieser (Terry); and grandchildren Martin, Casey and Caroline. He was preceded in death by his son, Vincent, and granddaughter Kylie.
A memorial service will be held at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Ijamsville on Dec. 6 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Way Station, Attn: Scott Rose, PO Box 3826, Frederick, MD 21705.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019