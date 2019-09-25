Home

Bernadette Yellin Obituary
Bernadette Yellin, loving wife to Eton; beloved mother to Rachel and Rebecca; caring sister to Arlette and Ruth, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, 11 a.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Mourning for family and friends will be observed at the Yellin Home on Friday after 3:30 p.m. and resuming Saturday. Donations in her honor should be made to Advocates for Homeless Families in Frederick, MD (afhf88.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
