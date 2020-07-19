Bernard Castle Orndorff, 87, of Lovettsville, Virginia passed from this life on July 16, 2020 at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, VA. He died peacefully after a lengthy illness.
Born September 6, 1932 in Brunswick, Maryland. He was the son of the late Clyde R. and Beulah Halley Orndorff.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Wenner Orndorff. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jerry Orndorff and wife Gaynelle of Lovettsville, Kenny Orndorff and friend Debbie of Lovettsville, Cynthia Cramer and husband Gary of Bruceton Mills, WV. He is also survived by his sister, Eileen Houlihan of Binghamton, NY and brother, Clyde (Dick) Orndorff of Brunswick, MD. His grandchildren include Laura Cramer, Lindsey Orndorff Reed and husband Tony, Daniel Orndorff, Rachel Cramer Johnson and husband Chris, Jarrett Orndorff and Brittany, Nathan Orndorff, Charlee Cramer, and Ty Orndorff. He has five great grandchildren Wyatt Johnson, Natalie Johnson, Addilynne Orndorff, Bennett Orndorff and Karli Reed. He was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Best and his brothers, Gilbert Orndorff and David Orndorff.
Bernard served his country as an U.S. Army sergeant and a gunnery instructor.
He worked for the B&O Railroad as a brakeman in the Brunswick car yard. He was employed by the U.S. Department of Energy in Germantown, MD until his retirement in 1987. He was a member of the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Lovettsville, VA.
He coached Little League Baseball in Brunswick, MD and the MARVA Babe Ruth Baseball in Lovettsville, VA. He also coached Girls Ponytail Softball in Lovettsville, VA. He enjoyed working with his children, grandchildren and other community children in youth sports.
He is loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The family would like to thank his caregivers of Capital Caring Hospice and the doctors and nurses who attended to him at Inova Loudoun Hospital.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23 at 11:00 AM at Union Cemetery, Lovettsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Capital Caring Hospice, 24419 Millstream Drive, Aldie, VA 20105, New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 12942 Lutheran Church Road, Lovettsville, VA 20180 or Lovettsville Volunteer Rescue and Fire Department, 12837 Berlin Turnpike, Lovettsville, VA 20180.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
.