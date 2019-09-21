Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Christ Reformed Church
12 S Church St
Middletown, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Reformed Church
12 S Church St
Middletown, MD
View Map
Resources
Bernard (Bucky) Esworthy Jr.


1957 - 2019
Bernard (Bucky) Esworthy Jr. Obituary
Bernard (Bucky) Esworthy, Jr., 62, of Frederick, passed from this life on Friday, September 20 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

Born on July 21, 1957, in Frederick, he was the son of Bernard Esworthy and Alice (Glessner) Esworthy.

Bucky graduated from Middletown High School with the Class of 1975.

For much of his life, Bucky worked cooking in various restaurants in Frederick County and was a terrific chef. He enjoyed watching sports and NASCAR and spending time in Ocean City.

Bucky leaves behind his daughters, Abbie Caudillo (Anthony) and Megan Hedges (Justin) and son Aaron Esworthy. He leaves grandchildren, AJ and Junior Caudillo and Andrew and Olivia Hedges. In addition, Bucky leaves his beloved companion of many years Laverne Riddle and her granddaughter, Brooklynn Hildebrand.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday evening, September 24, 2019 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Christ Reformed Church, 12 S Church St, Middletown, MD. A celebration of Bucky's life will be held Wednesday, September 25th at Christ Reformed beginning at 11:00 am. Family and friends are invited for food and memory sharing after the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Frederick County Goes Purple.com or Hospice of Frederick County.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019
