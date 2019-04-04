Home

Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Bernard Price
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
Bernard Thomas "Tommy" Price II, 72, of Frederick, passed away on April 3, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Beatrice Hildebrand Price. Born in Frederick on April 18, 1946, he was the son of the late Bernard T. and Betty Bowers Price.

Tommy had worked as a draftsman for 30 years at Frederick Iorn & Steel and 4 years at Frederick Trading Company. He was a member of St. Johns Catholic Church, Moose Lodge, Eagles and the Sons of the American Legion Post 11.

In addition to his wife are his two children, Karen L. Price, and Tony L. Price and wife Jennifer, and granddaughter Alison, all of Frederick.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 8, 2018, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County,P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
