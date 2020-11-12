Mr. Bernard "Bud" Leon Shaff, 96, of Frederick died November 9, 2020 at Homewood at Crumland Farms. He was the husband of the late Dorothy "Dot" Shaff for 73 years.Bud was born January 5, 1924 on the Shaff Home Farm, also known as the Dixon-Murray Farmstead near Feagaville, the son of James V. Shaff, Sr. and Phoebe J. Shaff.He was self-employed with his father and brother as James V. Shaff & Sons, doing custom farm work and owned and operated a sawmill. After his father retired Bud and his brother Jim continued the business as Shaff Brothers and when Jim retired Bud worked with his son Bill as Shaff Ridge Sawmill. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, and was a lifelong member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Feagaville, serving in many capacities there including parish treasurer, Superintendent of the Sunday School, advisor to Luther League and sang in the choir for many years. In his spare time he was an avid sports fan, especially the Washington Redskins, and loved to play cards.He is survived by his son James William "Bill" Shaff and wife Marilyn, and daughters Janice Shaff, and Patricia "Trish" Ann Hill and husband Robert, grandchildren Katherine "Katy" Ann Matvia and husband Joseph, William "Billy" Paul Shaff, great-granddaughter Lily Elizabeth Shaff and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his brothers Robert Shaff and James V. Shaff, Jr., sisters Hilda Smith, Clara Pletsch and Julia "Babe" Culler.Graveside services will be private. A memorial service will be held December 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face masks will be required.