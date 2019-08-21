Home

Mr. Bernard Martin Wachter, 64, formerly of Frederick, passed away on August 15, 2019 at Star Community in Hagerstown.

Born in Frederick on September 3, 1954, Bernard was the son of the late William C. Wachter and Phyllis M. Geisbert Wachter. Bernard worked at Goodwill Industries for many years until his deteriorating health prevented him from working. He lived with his sister, Louise Mason, as his caregiver for many years until her health declined and Bernard moved to Star Community. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Bernard was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Eugene Wachter, in January, 2002. He is survived by his sister, Louise Mason; his brother, William E. "Bill" Wachter; and several other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Services will be private and at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernard's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ()
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
