Bernice Bovey Harding, 90, formerly of Martinsburg, WV and of Boonsboro, Frederick and Rockville, MD, passed away on Saturday, May 30, at Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville. She was preceded in death by her husband James Edward Harding, Sr. They were happily married for 57 years.
She was born on September 10, 1929 in Waynesboro, PA, daughter of James and Mildred Bovey. She grew up with three sisters and four brothers.
Left to cherish her memory is daughter Gail Harding; son James E Harding, Jr. and wife Carol; son Mark (deceased); son Brian Harding; brother Faye Bovey; sister Maryellen Holston; brother-in-law Charles Douglas Harding, 10 grandchildren; five great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Bernice's greatest joy was time with her large family and pets. She cherished memories of Eddie and their long marriage together, traveling and holding family gatherings.
A graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, June 3. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Maryland Chapter at https://www.alz.org.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.