|
|
Bertha Rose Baker, 62, of Frederick MD, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Frederick Health Hospital. Born May 14, 1957 in Leesburg VA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond H Baker and Helen B Baker. She is predeceased in death by her sister Delores B. Adcock and one great great nephew.
She is survived by her brothers, Kenny Baker, Doug (Dare) Baker, Paul (Nancy) Baker, Raymond (Johnnie) Baker and her sister Mary Baker Lance (Dave), 9 nieces and nephews, 16 great nieces and nephews and 1 great great niece.
She graduated from Damascus High in 1975 and had a 30 year career at The Maryland State Assessment Office in Rockville MD.
A private celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020