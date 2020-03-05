|
|
Mrs. Bessie Lorraine (Jewell) Shores, 83, of Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 while in Hospice at Frederick Health Hospital. She was wife of the late Bernard David "Sonny" Shores Sr., her husband of 48 years.
Born on July 15, 1936, in Lime Kiln, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Bessie (Tobery) Jewell. Early in her career, Mrs. Shores worked for Sagner Sewing Factory. After that she was a school bus driver for Frederick County Public Schools for 18 years. She was loved my so many, especially her loyal and faithful brother Charles (Uncle Charlie). He has spent countless hours visiting with her at the nursing home, always bringing with him her favorite treats. She also adored her grandchildren (Christopher and Olivia) and loved being with them. She also enjoyed bowling, bingo, playing cards and playing the slots.
Mrs. Shores was a member of the Frederick Moose Lodge 371.
Surviving is a son, Bernard David Shores Jr. and wife Kathleen of Frederick; two grandchildren, Christopher David Shores and Olivia Kathleen Shores, both of Frederick; two brothers, Clarence Jewell, Jr. and wife Esther of Frederick and Charles Jewell of Frederick; a sister, Dorothy Bowers of Florida and two brother-in-laws Carl Shores and Leslie Fellows, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, .
Mrs. Shores was preceded in death by four sisters: Katherine Castle, Rosalie Ebberts, Ruth Mauro and Margaret Fox; her sister-in-law Shirley Jewell, Bertha McKenzie, Anne Welty and Rosie Burrier; three brother-in-laws George Shores, James Welty and Oliver McKenzie.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick where services will be held at 2:00 PM, with the Rev. Timothy May officiating.
Interment will be private and will take place in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
Online condolences may be expressed to the Shores family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020